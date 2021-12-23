Leicester City suffer injury blow agaisnt Liverpool after Caglar Soyuncu was forced off

Leicester City were eliminated from the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening at Anfield after losing against Liverpool on penalties.

Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu had only just recovered from a hamstring injury heading into the game.

READ: Fenerbahce slip up against 9 man Karagumruk, Konyaspor win again

Soyuncu had an impressive first-half but mid way through the second half he went down holding his hamstring after blocking a shot from Roberto Firmino.

The Leicester defender had to be taken off.

It is unknown yet what the severity of his injury is, the club have yet to release a statement regarding the situation.

The Foxes looked to be heading to the semi-finals of the competition after going into the half-time break 3-1 ahead.

The Reds did manage to get back into the game from Diego Jota scored on 68 minutes and managed to force the game into penalties after Takumi Minamino equalised in the fifth minute of additional time.

Liverpool went onto win the tie 5-4 on penalties.

Leicester City will take on Manchester City next in the Premier League on Boxing Day at the Etihad.