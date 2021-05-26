Leicester City target Liverpool defender amid transfer reports that Ozan Kabak may not be signed on permanent move

Leicester City are targetting Ozan Kabak amid transfer reports that Liverpool will not sign the defender on a permanent move according to Patrick Berger, chief reporter for German media outlet SPORT1.

Per the source, the Foxes and RB Leipzig are interested in Kabak following rumours that Liverpool will sign Ibrahima Konate instead.

Confirmed: Liverpool FC has not activated the €23m release clause for Ozan Kabak. A permanente deal with #LFC is unlikely. The 21-year-old Turkish centre-back is targeted by RB Leipzig and Leicester City. #S04 urgently need to sell him this summer. @ozankabak4 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) May 25, 2021

The Reds do have an £18m option to buy Kabak on a permanent deal and have not released an official statement yet regarding what course of action they will take next.

Kabak joined Liverpool on loan from Schalke 04 in January.

Despite settling in quickly and featuring as a centre-back in the first-team for most of his time at the club it appears the Reds will not keep him on at the club.

Kabak would be joining fellow Turkey international teammate Caglar Soyuncu if he were to join Leicester.

The 20-year-old centre-back is likely to feature alongside Soyuncu at Euro 2020 this summer.

The two defenders are currently on international duty together in Turkey.

Kabak has a wealth of experience for such a young defender having played for Galatasaray, Stuttgart, Schalke and Liverpool.

The young defender is keen on staying in England after settling into Premier League football.