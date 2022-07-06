Leicester City want Eredisivise midfielder but face competition from Arsenal

Leicester City want Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu according to Fanatik but face competition from Arsenal and West Ham.

Per the source, the Foxes are keen on a summer transfer from Kokcu.

The Athletic meanwhile, also reports of Leicester’s interest but claims that recent transfers could throw a spanner in the works.

Kokcu is on Rodgers’ radar as one of the two new central midfielders the club want to bring in this summer.

However, with Manchester United signing Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia on a £14.7m move.

And with Luis Sinisterra being closely linked with a move to Leeds United it could make it difficult for Leicester to convince Feyenoord to sell another key first-team star.

Kokcu played a starring role for Feyenoord in reaching the Europa Conference League final last season where they were narrowly defeated by Roma in Albania.

In total the 21-year-old midfielder scored nine times and provided nine assists in 51 games across all competitions last term.

Kokcu was born in the Netherlands and represented his country of birth at youth level before switching to the Turkey national team.

The young midfielder is a regular call-up to the Turkey national team and has 16 international caps.