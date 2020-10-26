Leicester City winger Cengiz Under provides first assist against Arsenal

Leicester City beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Turkey international Cengiz Under was brought on as a second-half substitute for Harvey Barnes on 75 minutes.

Just five minutes after his introduction Under made a game-changing pass to assist Jamie Vardy who scored what ended up being the winning goal.

READ: Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu could be out for 3 months reveals Brendan Rodgers

Under made a darting run into the Arsenal penalty area before delivering a perfectly timed sideways pass on the half-volley to Vardy who found the back of the net.

“SeRiE A pLaYeRs CaNt pLaY iN tHe pReMiEr LeAgUe” DAJE @cengizunder you are a wolf at heart 🐺🐺🐺❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XRzAv6xx32 — ZANIOLO4PRESIDANTE (@Zaniolo4P) October 25, 2020

The assist was Under’s first for the Foxes and saw them move into 4th place on 12 points after six games.

Under joined the Foxes from Roma over the summer but has been returning to full match fitness after recovering from an injury.

The appearance against Arsenal was just his second in the Premier League since joining Leicester.

The 23-year-old has yet to make a start for the Foxes.

Ünreal feeling! Glad to help the team.⚡️🌪🦊 pic.twitter.com/ylFoZTcwCt — Cengiz Ünder (@cengizunder) October 25, 2020

Under is one of two Turkey international players along with Caglar Soyuncu at Leicester.

The two players were roommates at youth level at Altinordu before separating and reuniting again at Leicester.