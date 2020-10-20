Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu could be out for 3 months reveals Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City star defender Caglar Soyuncu could be out for three months after picking up an injury while on international duty for Turkey.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers revealed that Soyuncu has a muscle injury in his press conference ahead of the Europa League Group G clash against FC Zorya Luhansk on Thursday.

Soyuncu picked up his injury the day before training with the Turkey national team.

The 24-year-old defender has been a key player in the Leicester defence and Rodgers made it clear that he will be a ‘big miss’.

“Jamie will probably miss the European game and hopefully he’ll be okay for our next league game,” Rodgers said. “It’s just a reoccurrence of what he’s had over the last number of years, Jamie.

“Even before I came in, I’m led to believe he’s had some issues with his calves, that keep him out for a bit.

“This isn’t so serious, but it was one where playing him tonight would have risked a tear and we couldn’t afford to do that. We’re hopeful that he’ll be ready for our next league game.

“Söyüncü is more serious in terms of the muscle is right off the bone, so he could be up to three months, which is an absolute shame for him.

“He did it the day before training with the Turkish national team. So, he’ll be a big miss, and he adds to the other boys that are out.”

The Foxes other Turkey international Cengiz Under got up to speed over the national team break.

Under built up his match fitness playing minutes in the first two international games before starting against Serbia in the UEFA Nations League.

The winger was on the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa over the weekend and will be available for the Europa League clash this week.