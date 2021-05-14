Turkey national team squad revealed ahead of friendlies before Euro 2020

Turkey manager Senol Gunes has revealed the national team squad ahead of the final round of friendlies against Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan and Moldova.

The Crescent Stars will face Azerbaijan on 27 May at the Alanya Oba Stadium, followed by Northern Ireland on 31 May at the Antalya stadium and then travel to Germany for the final game against Moldova on 3 June.

Gunes has made a few changes to his last team selection by selecting Kerem Aktukoglu, Halil Dervisoglu and Ridvan Yilmaz to the squad for the first time.

All three players are young. Akturkoglu is a 22-year-old winger playing for Galatasaray. Dervisoglu is a 21-year-old Brentford striker on loan at Galatasaray and Yilmaz is a 19-year-old left-back at Besiktas.

Star names in defence including Leicester City centre back Caglar Soyuncu, Juventus ace Merih Demiral, Liverpool youngster Ozan Kabak and Lille right-back Mert Zeki Celik have all been called up.

In midfield, West Brom loanee Okay Yokuslu, Yusuf Yazici who has been on fire for Lille and AC Milan man Hakan Calhanoglu have all got the nod.

Up front, Lille top scorer Burak Yilmaz will lead the way but Cenk Tosun will not make it as he is out injured.

Turkey national team squad

Goalkeepers: Mert Günok, Uğurcan Çakır, Altay Bayındır, Gökhan Akkan.

Defence: Zeki Çelik, Mert Müldür, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Çağlar Söyüncü, Kaan Ayhan, Umut Meraş, Rıdvan Yılmaz.

Midfield: Mahmut Tekdemir, Okay Yokuşlu, Taylan Antalyalı, Dorukhan Toköz, Ozan Tufan, Orkun Kökçü, Yusuf Yazıcı, İrfan Can Kahveci, Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Attack: Cengiz Ünder, Efecan Karaca, Halil Akbunar, Abdülkadir Ömür, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Burak Yılmaz, Enes Ünal, Kenan Karaman, Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu.