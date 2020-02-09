Ligue 1 Club Sends Official For Tottenham & Leicester Target €25m Rated Turkey International

Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is attracting growing interest from Ligue 1 sides as his form continues to impress scouts across Europe.

A Trabzonspor source informed Turkish-Football that Reims and Bordeaux sent club officials to the 2-0 victory over Genclerbirligi.

Leicester City and Tottenham have also been scouting 23-year-old keeper.

The Gunes newspaper went one step further and claimed that Spurs have made a €25m offer for Cakir.

Fotospor meanwhile, claimed that Leicester sent head of recruitment Lee Congerton to the derby clash against Fenerbahce.

Turkish-Football asked Trabzonspor to respond to the latest reports regarding Spurs and the Foxes.

The club refused to comment on an offer being made or whether Congerton attended a game but did confirm that both sides are among several teams that have scouted Cakir.

The Black-Sea based side revealed that there has been interest from England and France.

A €20m offer has been received but Trabzonspor have not revealed the name of the club that made the bid.

“Ugurcan Cakir is one of several players we developed in our academy who are highly sought after, we received a €20m offer for him,” Agaoglu said.

The club currently value their star keeper as being worth €25m.

Spurs and Leicester City both have aging keepers. Lloris and Schmeichel are both aged 33 so Cakir could be seen as a long-term replacement.

Trabzonspor and Turkey, in general, have become an attractive market for French sides recently.

Yusuf Yazici joined Lille from Trabzonspor, Mehmet Zekir Celik joined the same side from Istanbulspor.

Cakir kept another clean sheet in the win over the Ankara based outfit.

The victory means that if Trabzonspor win their game in hand against Malatyaspor they will move two points clear of current league leaders Sivasspor.