Lille council reveal they’ll have to build a statue for Burak Yilmaz if he keeps scorin

Lille beat rivals Lens 3-0 away from home in the Ligue 1 to move one step closer to lifting the league title.

Burak Yilmaz was yet again the star of the show, putting on a man-of-the-match performance scoring a brace for the visitors.

READ: Besiktas could be crowned Super Lig champions today with victory over Galatasaray

Yilmaz scored from the penalty spot and an impressive long-range effort.

Burak Yilmaz take a bow! What a strike! 🔥 📹 @btsportfootball pic.twitter.com/NTk88SLOIJ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 7, 2021

Yilmaz now has 15 goals and five assists in 26 appearances for Lille in the league since joining last summer.

The Turkey international managed to catch the attention of the Lille council who tweeted that they will be forced to build a statue in his honor if the striker keeps scoring.

The official Lille council Twitter account posted the following message: “If this continues, we’ll build a statue of Burak!”

Si ça continue, on va construire une statue à l’effigie de Burak !

Doublé de @yilmazburak17 🔥🔥 #DoguesJusquauBout #TousEnsembleAvecLeLosc https://t.co/6YQSAmWHaw — Ville de Lille (@lillefrance) May 7, 2021

Yilmaz is one of three Turkey international players at Lille along with Mehmet Zeki Celik and Yusuf Yazici.

Celik started, Yazici came off the bench to play the last 15 minutes.

The victory moved Lille four points clear of second-placed PSG who could close the gap to one point if they beat Rennes tonight.

Lille will be crowned champions if they win their final two games of the season against Saint-Etienne and Angers.