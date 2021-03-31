Liverpool add Leicester City star to five-man centre-back transfer list after Caglar Soyuncu impressed transfer chief

Liverpool have drawn up a five-man centre-back transfer shortlist according to the Mirror.

Per the source, Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu is on the list after impressing Reds sporting chief Michael Edwards.

READ: https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-news-konate-kabak-23816765

The other names on the list were reported to be RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate, Brighton’s Ben White, Marseille’s Duje Calea-Car and Ozan Kabak – who is on loan from Schalke 04.

The Reds have struggled with injuries to key defenders this season.

Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are all out.

Liverpool want to avoid having a defensive crisis next season and have started preparing for the 2021-22 campaign early.

Soyuncu was in impressive for Turkey in their recent World Cup qualifiers which saw them beat the Netherlands and Norway.

The 24-year-old has also been a star name at Leicester City for the past two seasons.

The report also claims that the Reds have agreed to sign Kabak.

Liverpool have the option to sign Kabak for £18m at the end of the season.

The Turkey international has impressive club chiefs enough to earn himself a permanent move.

Kabak has made five appearances in the Premier League and two in the Champions League, helping his side keep four clean sheets.