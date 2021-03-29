Liverpool set to continue scouting Turkey international star Ozan Tufan after being left impressed with midfielder

Liverpool scouted midfielder Ozan Tufan during the 2022 World Cup qualification Group G game against Netherlands and Norway according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Reds sent scouts to keep tabs on Turkey international goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and Tufan.

The report claims that the Liverpool representatives were left impressed with both players.

Tufan started against both the Netherlands and Norway.

Turkey beat Netherlands 4-2 in Istanbul followed by a 3-0 victory over Norway in Spain just a few days later.

Tufan put on a man-of-the-match display against Norway scoring twice to help his side win their second game in a row in the group.

The box-to-box midfielder has two years left on his contract at Fenerbahce.

The Yellow Canaries are currently involved in the Super Lig title race.

Tufan would join fellow Turkey international Ozan Kabak at Liverpool should he end up making an end of season move.

Kabak started against the Netherlands but did not start against Norway.

There were fears that Kabak had picked up an injury but it was later revealed that he did not start due to having an illness.

Tufan, Kabak and Cakir are all expected to start against Latvia in Istanbul on Tuesday in the third Group G game.