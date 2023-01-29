Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants French right-back

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Reds have been scouting Boey this season.

The scouts alerted Klopp to Boey and the manager is now reported to be keen on signing the French full-back at the end of the season.

Galatasaray are not against selling Boey but want to keep him on their books until at least the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has been a star player for the Yellow-Reds who are first in the league after winning their last 10 Super Lig games in a row.

Boey has played a key role in the Lions success and the club are determined to keep him on at this critical stage in the title race.

Galatasaray signed Boey for just €1.2m from Rennes last summer and he has gone onto prove himself as one of the signings of the season.

Liverpool could face competition from Lyon, Udinese, Sporting Lisbon. The report claims that Lyon are prepared to pay €15m for Boey.

Boey is under contract until 2025 and has two assists in 19 games for Galatasaray this season.