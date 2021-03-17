Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak makes Premier League Team of the Week

Liverpool ended a poor run of form in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Wolves at the Molineux stadium.

Ozan Kabak started in defence keeping his place in the starting lineup after starring in the 2-0 win over RB Leipzig mid-week in the Champions League.

Kabak missed the last Premier League game against Fulham with injury.

The Turkey international helped the Reds keep another clean sheet and was chosen as man of the match for his display.

Kabak was also named in the team of the week on the official Premier League website by Alan Shearer.

The young defender was the only Liverpool player to make this weeks team.

Shearer revealed that if Kabak continues playing as he has been his loan move from Schalke 04 could end up being permanent.

“More performances like this and Liverpool may end up making his loan move permanent,” Shearer said.

Kabak is on loan from the Bundesliga side but the Reds do have an £18m buy clause.

The 20-year-old was signed in January following a series of defensive injuries for Liverpool. Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are all out injured as is Jordan Henderson – who was playing as a makeshift centre-back.

Kabak has played alongside three different center-back partners already and was given very little time to settle in.

Despite this, Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips who started against Wolves have now managed to keep three clean sheets playing together.