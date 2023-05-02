Liverpool enter race to sign Feyenoord star, ‘very difficult’ for Dutch club to keep him this summer

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan.

Van der Kraan, who on the De Telegraaf’s podcast, Kick-off, revealed that Liverpool are among several Premier League sides including Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton who have sent scouts to Feyenoord games for Kokcu.

He also said that it is going to be ‘very difficult’ for Feyenoord to keep Kokcu on beyond the end of the summer with the interest being shown in him.

“I think there are a lot of clubs behind Orkun Kökcü. Those were already a number of clubs. Leicester City, Brighton and some more clubs like that from that region. Aston Villa joined in,” he said as reported by Soccernews.

“‘I think more and more top clubs are now looking at him,” he added.

“Over the past few weeks, the grandstand has been full of scouts, including from the top six of the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool; everyone had scouts there.

“The battle is going to be very interesting and that would also mean that it will be very difficult to keep it.”

The other Premier League clubs have already been mentioned in the Dutch and Turkish media but this is the first time Liverpool have been reported as sending scouts to the Netherlands for Kokcu.

Kokcu, 22, is a talented young midfielder who has been in excellent form for Feyenoord this season.

He has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season.

Feyenoord are first in the Eredivisie table with Kokcu playing a staring role for the Dutch giants this season.