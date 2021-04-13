Liverpool reportedly prepared to sign Ozan Kabak on permanent deal

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sign Ozan Kabak on a permanent deal according to 90min.

Per the source, the Reds are ready to trigger the £18m buy option for Kabak which would see him stay on once his loan stay ends.

Kabak is currently on loan from Schalke 04 after joining in January following a defensive injury crisis.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all picked up serious injuries which forced head coach Jurgen Klopp to find an emergency replacement.

Kabak was given little time to settle in as a result and found himself playing first-team football soon after joining.

Kabak has gone into impress at the Reds according to the report and Klopp is said to be delighted with the 20-year-old’s development.

The young centre-back has made nine appearances in all competitions since joining, helping his side keep five clean sheets.

The report goes onto claim that the Reds want to sign Kabak using their option as his value is likely to increase.

Kabak is expected to be part of the Turkey national team squad in the European Championships this summer.

The young defender featured in all three of the Crescent Stars last World Cup qualifiers.