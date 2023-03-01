Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino offered to Super Lig leaders

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been offered to Galatasaray through his agent company ROGON according to A Spor.

Per the source, the Lions are in talks with the agent firm over their player Sacha Boey.

The Yellow-Reds want to extend Boey’s contract negotiation but during negotiations with his representatives ROGON Firmino was offered to Galatasaray.

Firmino and Boey are represented by the same company. The Brazilian will be out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to extend his deal.

Galatasaray are able to enter direct talks with Firmino as they are a foreign club and the player has under six months left on his contract.

The 31-year-old has nine goals and four assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this season.

Firmino joined the Reds from Hoffenheim on a €41m move in 2015 and has gone onto score 107 goals and 78 assists in 352 appearances in all competitions winning the Premier League and Champions League.

Galatasaray are currently first in the Super Lig, six points clear of second placed Fenerbahce.

The Lions will book a place in the Champions League next seaon if they life the league title.

Firmino would be joining the likes of Mauro Icardi and Zanniolo if he does end up joining the club.