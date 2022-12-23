Liverpool interested in Galatasaray defender, Crystal Palace prepared to offer £14m

Liverpool are interested in Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey according to Jeunes Footeux but face competition from Real Madrid, Lyon and Crystal Palace.

Per the source, Lyon face a tough task trying to sign Boey due to the competition.

READ: 6 Top-Tier Football Teams in Turkey

Real Madrid is named as a possible destination and Liverpool as well as Palace in the Premier League have been linked.

The report claims that Palace are prepared to offer £14m [€16m] for the right-back and that manager Patrick Vieira is keen on the full-back.

Boey joined Galatasaray from X over the summer and has established himself as a first-team star.

The 22-year-old has turned out to be one of the signings of the season and the Lions could stand to make a huge profit.

Galatasaray do however, want to keep Boey until at least the end of the season.

The Lions are second in the league table, two points behind leaders Fenerbahce.

The Istanbul giants are in the title race and do not want to lose their star man.

“We do not intend to sell any players,” Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek told Sabah. “We have a very good squad, and we are fighting for the title. Besides Sacha Boey and (Danish centre-half) Victor Nelsson, there are offers for three or four more players. Because the squad is a very good squad.”

Boey still has another three-years remaining on his contract but is on low wages.

The report claims Galatasaray could be set to renew terms, doubling his wages to keep him on at the club beyond the winter trasnfer window.