Liverpool Join Transfer Race For €25m Rated Turkish Wonderkid Arda Guler

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Arda Guler, sources told Turkish-Football.

The 18-year-old Turkey international has been linked with a move to a number of top European clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle United, after impressing in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

The Reds have been scouting Guler closely and are keen to sign him as a sign of intent after a disappointing season in which they finished 5th in the Premier League.

Liverpool have made contact with Guler’s representatives and are expected to make an offer for the player. Fenerbahce are demanding a fee of at least €25 million euros.

Guler is a versatile player who can play as a winger, attacking midfielder or false nine. He is known for his dribbling skills, vision and passing ability.

The rising star played an increasingly influential role in the side as the season progressed and ended up directly being involved in 12 goals – six assists, six goals, making a total of 34 appearances.

Guler has also broke into the Turkiye senior international team and has two games under his belt.

The attacking midfielder is under contract until 2025 but Fenerbahce could struggle to keep him with the growing interest from major clubs across Europe.