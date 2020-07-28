Liverpool linked with Turkish defender as Dejan Lovren replacement amid conflicting reports

Liverpool have been linked with Schalke defender Ozan Kabak according to Bild.

Per the source, the Reds are interested in Kabak as a replacement for Dejan Lovren who could be on his way out.

Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg want the Croatia international.

Kabak has been closely linked with a move to England after his rapid progression from the Galatasaray youth side aged 18 to earn himself a high profile move to Stuttgart and then Schalke last summer.

The Turkey international has a €45m release clause that does not come into effect until next year.

That means clubs will be able to negotiate a fee this summer.

Schalke would reportedly be happy to make a profit on the €15m they spent on Kabak in June 2019 as they are in financial difficulty.

However, in a conflicting report the Liverpool Echo completely rule out Kabak as a target and claim that the Reds are not even interested in the young centre-back.

The young defender is a self-professed fan of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Ozan Kabak: “Omer [Bayram] and Virgil Van Dijk are good friends. Van Dijk told Omer that he's been impressed with me after watching my games. “I was so honoured when I heard this so Omer asked him for a signed shirt. It was a great moment."#Liverpool pic.twitter.com/0Nmhtjlwbs — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) January 9, 2019

Kabak is not an EU national but based on the transfer fee and wages it would cost to sign him it is highly probable that he would be granted a work permit to play in England.

The 20-year-old has three goals and one assist in all competitions for Schalke this season.