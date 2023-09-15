Liverpool Midfielder’s Agent Reacts to Transfer Report Linking Turkish Exit

Thiago Alcantara’s agent has denied reports that the midfielder is set to leave Liverpool and join a Turkish club.

Turkish clubs have until 15 September to complete transfers.

The transfer window in Turkiye shuts today, later than most major European leagues.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and has been linked with moves to Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Trabzonspor.

Reports that Thiago was Süper Lig bound intensified after the partner of his agent Alex Boesch was spotted in Istanbul but it turns out he was just on holiday.

His agent, Alex Boesch, underlined that Thiago will not be leaving Liverpool.

Boesch told Sports Digitale: “My partner Jordi went to Istanbul for holiday. Thiago will not play in Turkey.”

ÖZEL | Thiago Alcantara'nın menajeri Alex Boesch: "Partnerim Jordi, tatil için İstanbul'a gitti. Thiago, Türkiye'de forma giymeyecek." 📰 Reşat Can Özbudak pic.twitter.com/XqZfuN334X — Sports Digitale (@SportsDigitale) September 14, 2023

Thiago has not played for Liverpool since April due to a hip injury, but he is expected to return to training soon.

He has made 97 appearances for the Reds since joining from Bayern Munich in 2020, helping the club win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season.

Boesch’s comments suggest that Thiago is still committed to Liverpool and is not looking to leave the club at this stage.

However, the situation could change if the midfielder does not get more playing time in the coming months.