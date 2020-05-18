Liverpool only Premier League side that can sign Leicester City star, Barcelona interested

Liverpool are the only Premier League side that could sign Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu according to his former representative Mustafa Dogru.

Dogru who worked on deals that took the Turkey international to Freiburg in Germany and Leicester in England revealed that Barcelona are also interested.

In fact, he said that Barca have been interested in Soyuncu since his time Altinordu but that he opted for Freiburg as it would give him a chance for regular playing time.

“It is possible that Barcelona could sign Caglar this summer, as they wanted to sign him before he moved from Altinordu to Freiburg,” Dogru told AS.

“We negotiated with them back then, and they presented an interesting project.

“But we wanted a situation which guaranteed first-team football for Caglar, which is why we chose Freiburg.

“Liverpool are the only Premier League side that could sign him, but PSG could also be an option.”

Soyuncu struggled for playing time in his first season at the Foxes but has become a first team star since Harry Maguire joined Manchester United last summer.

The 23-year-old has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Leicester City this season, featuring 28 times in the league.

Soyuncu is under contract until 2023.

The powerful defender has 28 international caps for Turkey and was expected to lead his nation in Euro 2020 this summer but the competition has been postponed to next year due to coronavirus disruptions.