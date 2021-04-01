“So much progression is still possible’ – Liverpool assistant coach makes Ozan Kabak statement

Liverpool assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders spoke to the official club website about the current centre-back duo Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips.

Lijnders said Kabak has potential for ‘so much progression’ and described him as being a ‘big talent’.

Kabak has been starting alongside Phillips in defence due to the defensive crisis; Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Gomez.

Both defenders have received praise after a string of good performances together.

“Ozan is a big talent, so much progression is still possible. He adapted fantastically inside our club from a context like Schalke and had an immediate impact with Liverpool FC,” Lijnders said.

Kabak is currently on loan from Schalke 04 but Liverpool do have the option to sign him on an £18m move at the end of the season.

Three starts together, three clean sheets for this pair 👊🔴 pic.twitter.com/6INtRFEgsi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 27, 2021

Kabak has returned from international duty with Turkey without injury and recovered from an illness that prevented him starting in the 3-0 win over Norway.

The Turkey international started in the 4-2 victory over the Netherlands and the 3-3 draw against Latvia.

The 20-year-old is expected to be a contender to start at centre-back for Turkey in Euro 2020 this summer – he will be competing against Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu and Juventus defender Merih Demiral for a starting spot.