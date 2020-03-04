Podolski reveals whether Crystal Palace striker is good enough for Bayern Munich

Antalyaspor striker Lukas Podolski revealed whether Crystal Palace striker on loan at Trabzonspor Alexander Sorloth is cut out for Bayern Munich.

Sorloth failed to register a single goal in the Premier League for Crystal Palace last season.

So it is easy to understand why they loaned him out to Trabzonspor last summer.

Few could have predicted he would go onto score 25 goals and provide seven assists in 36 games with a third of the season left to play.

Sorloth’s form has been so impressive that German giants Bayern Munich have reportedly shown an interest.

Reports in the Turkish media claimed that Bayern sent scouts to watch Sorloth in the Turkish Cup semi-final clash against Fenerbahce.

And you guessed it, Sorloth scored yet again. His side beat Fenerbahce 2-1 on the night.

Podolski praised Sorloth but underlined that he still has more to prove in order to be good enough for Bayern after just a single season playing at this level.

I made an Interview with @Podolski10 and I asked him: „Is Alexander Sorloth (Trabzonspor) a Player for @fcbayern? Poldi: „He is robust, tall and fast. That looks good, he definitely has potential. He still has to show whether it would be enough for Bayern after one good season“ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 4, 2020

If Sorloth does keep scoring at his current rate it won’t be any surprise for him to end up on the shopping list of clubs across Europe.

Palace could end up kicking themselves as they loaned Sorloth for two-years without a recall option and included just a €6m buy option.

As things stand the Eagles have their hands tied when it comes to Sorloth despite him officially being a Palace player.

The Premier League side will have to hope that Trabzonspor – who are financially unstable – are unable to use their buy option.

Trabzonspor are however, currently second in the league with a game in hand.

Should they finish the league inside the top two they will book a place in the Champions League next term which would give Sorloth the chance to prove himself at the highest stage.