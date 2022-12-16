Man City & Atletico Madrid scout Turkish wonderkid Efe Sarikaya, transfer offers prepared

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have been scouting Altay wonderkid Efe Sarikaya according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Sarikaya is on the radar of both clubs who have been keeping tabs.

City and Atleti reportedly sent scouts for the Boluspor and Denizlispor games over the past two weeks.

The report claims that Atleti were so impressed they made a formal offer for the 17-year-old and that City will also make an offer in the next few days.

Altay requested Atleti increase their offer. The young left footed defender will not be able to leave Altay until he is 18 according to the FIFA rules on young players.

Atleti or City could sign him and let him play on in Turkey for an additional year.

The report gives Real Madrid as an example after signing Endrick from Palmieras but keeping him on at the Brazilian club until 2024 to comply with the FIFA rules.

Sarikaya has already been called up to the Turkey U19 national team and is a first team regular for Altay who play in the Turkish second tier.

The young defender has started 15 league games this season and has another two-years remaining on his contract.