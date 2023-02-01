Man City give glowing scout report for Turkish wonderkid, end of season transfer offer expected

Manchester City reportedly sent scouts to watch Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler against Rizespor and Kasimpasa according to Fanatik.

The Turkish sports newspaper claim to have got access to the City scouting report. Per the source, the City scouts described Guler as being a player, ‘with a lot of potential’.

Guler is described as being a player with ‘superstar potential’ and as having a lot of maturity for such a young player.

Additionally, Guler’s ability to read the game and his quick decision making was praised.

Additionally, the scouts noted that Guler needs to strengthen physically and work on increasing his tempo but overall gave a positive report.

City are expected to make an end of season offer for the 17-year-old but could face competition from PSG who have also been closely linked.

Guler started in both games the scouts attended, both ended in victory. Despite his young age the attacking midfielder has managed to break into the Fenerbahce first team.

The Yellow Canaries are currently in the title race, four points behind leaders Galatasaray and have already booked a place in the Europa League Last 16.