Manchester City send scouts for Turkish wonderkid, face competition from PSG

Manchester City sent scouts to Turkey to keep tabs on Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the City scouts attended the games against Rizespor and Kasimpasa to monitor Guler who featured in both games.

City face competition from PSG who are also reported to be interested in the 17-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Premier League outfit are expected to continue scouting Guler and while a January move is not on the cards there could be transfer activity at the end of the season.

Guler started in the Turkish Cup game against Rizespor on 19 January providng an assist in the 2-1 victory.

The youngster also started in the league game against Kasimpasa last weekend which Fenerbahce won 5-1.

Guler played a starring role in both games and is expected to keep his place in the team going forward.

In total Guler has three goals and two assists in 16 appearances for the Yellow Canaries this season.

Guler already has a senior international cap for Turkey. The youngster has another three years left on his Fenerbahce contract but has been closely linked with several major European clubs.

The attacking midfielder was named in the Guardian 2022 Next Generation list.