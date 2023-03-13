Man City midfielder welcomes Barcelona move, talks ongoing

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is open to a move to Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo.

Per the source, there has been negotiations but talks are currently on standby.

Gundogan will become a free agent at the end of the season which means he can enter direct talks with foreign clubs.

The midfielder of Turkish origin will leave at the end of the season as a free agent unless he strikes a deal with City over a contract extension.

The report claims that Barca had targetted a move for Bernardo Silva but that it now looks ‘practically impossible’ so the club has averted attention to Gundogan as an alternative.

The La Liga giants sees Gundogan as the ‘first-rate’ alternative and Dani Parejo as a target if they are unable to land a deal for the City man.

Gundogan joined City on a €27m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 as the first transfer of the Pep Guardiola era.

The experienced midfielder remains an important first team player for City and often captains the team.

The 33-year-old has three goals and four assists in 36 appearances in all competitions this season.

City are still in the Premier League title race and are in the Champions League