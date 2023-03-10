Arsenal plot summer move for €20m rated Galatasaray right-back

Arsenal are plotting a summer move for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Per the source, the Gunners are still interested in Boey after trying to sign him in the January transfer window.

The North London club want to ‘beef up’ their right lane as they sniff a deal for the end of the season.

Boey has had no shortage of interest and the report claims that Udinese and other Serie A clubs also like him.

Turkish-Football meanwhile recently reported that Newcastle and Crystal Palace are also keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old.

Galatasaray are well aware of the growing interest in their young star and have been trying to sign a contract extention until 2026 on improved wages – he is currently under contract until 2025.

Boey has been a star performer for the Lions this season who are first in the Super Lig table having won their last 13 games in a row.

Boey joined the Lions from Rennes in the summer of 2021 on a €1.15m move which went under the radar but he has gone onto establish himself as a star player.

The attacking right-back is strong defensively and uses his pace to join forward moves. Boey is a French national and has represented his country at U20 level.