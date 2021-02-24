Gundogan reveals why Man City boss is ‘the best manager in the world’

Manchester City currently top the Premier League after going 25 games unbeaten – winning 22 and drawing three.

City have won 18 games in a row but were 11th just back in November after a 2-0 loss against Tottenham.

Ilkay Gundogan has been a star player for City through their resurgence and he revealed that Guardiola has shown why he is the ‘best manager in the world’.

“I’m not really surprised we’ve turned it around, but we knew we were not at our best,” Gundogan was quoted as saying on the official City club website.

“Our manager did the right things at the right time. He saw something was wrong and missing and he adjusted a few things – how we defend and how we play with the ball.

“That’s why he is the best manager in the world. It’s incredible.

“I never thought in December about where we would be in February, but did I expect to be in this position? Maybe not.

“But I know we’re capable of a lot of things and knew we had great quality in the squad and knew we could go on a great run like we are.

“But it doesn’t come automatically. You have to adjust, and we did. Everyone did a great job.”

The midfielder of Turkish origin has been in impressive form scoring 13 times and providing three assists in all competitions this season.

Gundogan has 11 goals and two assists for City in his last 13 league games and was awarded the team player of the month award for January.

The Citizens are 10 points ahead of Manchester United who are second and Leicester City who are third on goal difference.

City take on Borussia Monchengladbach next away from home in the Champions League Last 16 first-leg following by a Premier League clash against Wolves next Tuesday at the Etihad.