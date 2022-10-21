Man City star transfer target for Turkish giants, one year left on contract

Galatasaray are interested in Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan according to The Sun.

Per the source, the Lions have made Gundogan a ‘shock target’, the midfielder has less than a year left on his contract and will be able to enter direct talks with the Istanbul giants in January unless offered an extension on his current deal.

The report claims that Gundogan admitted back in 2020 that he would like to play in Turkey or the US once he leaves England.

However, Gundogan has not ruled out staying on at City if a contract extension offer was made.

The midfielder is a Germany international but is of Turkish origin and regularly visits his parents homeland.

The experienced midfielder has never played in Turkey before.

Gundogan was the first signing City manager Pep Guardiola made in summer 2016 for a £20.4m transfer fee.

Gundogan is into his seventh season at the club and has scored 51 times in 267 games. He has won four Premier League titles at City under the stewardship of Guardiola.

Galatasaray could also face competition from ‘free agent experts Juventus’ according to the report.

The Yellow-Reds are currently 7th, four points behind the Super Lig leaders but do have a game in hand.