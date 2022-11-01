Man City worried midfielder could leave on a free

Manchester City are worried that star midfiielder Ilkay Gundogan could leave on a free at the end of the season according to Football Insider.

Per the source, City are concerned Gundogan may snub a contract extension which would allow him to enter direct talks with other clubs in January and leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

The report claims that Gundogan has ‘suitors’ from Premier League and European sides.

The midfielder has played an important role for City this season starting in 12 Premier League and Champions League games this term.

Gundogan was the first signing Pep Guardiola made back in 2016 when he joined from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund on a £20m move.

The 32-year-old has scored 51 times and provided 34 assists in all competitions for City.

Gundogan revealed in April that he could consider a move to the MLS or to Turkey but did not rule out staying on at City and finishing his career at the club either.

“Because of my roots, Turkey is naturally interesting. I also like the USA, I’ve been there on vacation several times,” Gundogan was quoted as saying in April as reported by Manchester Evening News.

“However, I’m not worried about that at the moment. I still have a contract in Manchester until 2023, I’m very happy there both in sporting and private terms and I can theoretically imagine ending my career at City.”