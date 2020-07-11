Man United & Chelsea interested in 29-goal striker, Italian giants plot €30m move

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth is on the radar of several European giants after impressing on loan at Trabzonspor this season.

Sorloth joined Trabzonspor on loan last summer and has gone onto score 29 times and provide 10 assists.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in Sorloth but face competition from Real Madrid, Juventus and Napoli according to the Fanatik newspaper.

Per the source, Napoli are prepared to offer €30m for the powerful striker after failing to reach a deal with Lille over Victor Osimhen.

Sorloth is technically a Palace player but joined Trabzonspor on a two-year loan.

Additionally, the Black Sea based side have a €6m release clause they can activate.

Trabzonspor could sign the 24-year-old and then sell him for a profit.

The Black Sea based side are currently just two points off first place in the Super Lig and have reached the Turkish Cup final.

Sorloth has become the highest-scoring foreign player in Trabzonspor history in just his first season at the club.

The Norway international has scored nine times in eight games against the traditional big three, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahce this season.

Trabzonspor face Denizlispor next in the Super Lig. Sorloth is match fit and expected to start.