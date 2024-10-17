Man United Consider Turkish National Team Boss as Potential Erik ten Hag Replacement

Manchester United is reportedly considering Vincenzo Montella as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag according to Ajansspor.

With ten Hag under pressure due to the team’s poor start to the season, United has begun exploring potential managerial candidates.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Montella, who has previously managed clubs like AC Milan, Sevilla, and Adana Demirspor, is one of the names being considered.

Montella has a strong coaching background, having managed several successful teams.

Montella is known for his tactical abilities and ability to motivate players. He has done an impressive job managing the Turkish national team.

The Italian manager guided the Red-Whites to their first European Championship quarter-finals in 16 years over the summer.

Turkey have also started their UEFA Nations League campaign well and won their last two games against Montenegro and Iceland last week.

Other managers linked to the Manchester United job include Gareth Southgate, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Edin Terzic.

Ten Hag’s position at Manchester United remains uncertain. While he has expressed confidence in his ability to turn things around, the club’s hierarchy may be evaluating other options.

Manchester United is actively exploring potential managerial candidates as they assess their options for the future.

Montella’s experience and success make him a viable candidate for the role but he is under contract until 2026 with the Turkish national team.