Man United & Newcastle interested in Serie A star

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both interested in Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu as they prepare for the January transfer window according to Calciomercatoweb.

The Turkey international played a key role in Inter beating Barcelona 1-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Champions League earlier this month and has been in impressive form overall this term.

Since joining Inter from AC Milan, the 28-year-old has won the Coppa Italia and established himself as an important player in the Inter side.

Per the source, Inter are reportedly in financial trouble and could be inclined to listen to offers for the right price, the club value the 28-year-old as being worth €25-28m.

United are in a process of rebuilding under the management of Erik ten Hag. Calhanoglu is a creative playmaker in the prime of his career.

Newcastle United are also interested and are not short on cash but would not be able to offer European championship football if a move were to go ahead in January.

The attacking midfielder has two-years remaining on his current contract.

Calhanoglu will not compete in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter so he will be rested and match-fit for when the domestic leagues return.