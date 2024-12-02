Man United Suffer Blow in Transfer Pursuit of Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Manchester United in favor of staying at Galatasaray.

Italian journalist Gerardo Fasano recently said United want to sign Osimhen and are prepared to offer Joshua Zirkzee as part of the deal.

He told Italian outlet AreaNapoli: “Manchester United are said to be on the trail of Victor Osimhen.

“I have been told that the English, through mister Amorim, could include the former Bologna striker Zirkzee in the negotiations for Osimhen.”

However, sources have told Turkish-Football that the Lions will not let Osimhen leave in January.

The Nigeria international will not be joining United and Galatasaray do have the final say on the matter.

United could however, sign the striker in summer.

The Nigerian striker, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in the summer, has made a significant impact in Turkish football.

Despite interest from several top European clubs, including Manchester United, Osimhen has expressed his desire to remain at Galatasaray.

United had considered including young forward Zirkzee in a potential deal to acquire Osimhen from Napoli.

However, with Osimhen’s preference for Galatasaray, this move seems unlikely to materialize.

Galatasaray are now focused on making Osimhen’s transfer permanent and are working with their sponsors to secure the necessary funds.

The Turkish club is determined to keep hold of the talented striker and build their team around him.