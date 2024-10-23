Man United vs Fenerbahce – Preview: Mourinho Returns to Old Trafford for Europa League Clash

Former Manchester United manager José Mourinho will face his old club on Thursday night as Fenerbahçe hosts the Red Devils in the Europa League.

The two teams last met in November 2016, when Mourinho was at the helm of Manchester United and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahçe.

Manchester United has been struggling in recent weeks, with their 2-1 win over Brentford being their first victory in five matches.

Manager Erik ten Hag is under pressure to improve the team’s performance.

Fenerbahçe has been in decent form, winning eight of their last 14 matches across all competitions. They are currently fourth in the Turkish Super Lig.

Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford will be a significant event and a major test for the Portuguese manager to prove his credentials at Fenerbahce after a rocky start.

Both managers are under pressure but Erik ten Hag cannot afford a home loss against the Turkish giants.

Even a draw would be a great result for Fenerbahce and something for Mourinho to build on.

Team News:

Fenerbahçe: Several players are injured, including Oosterwolde, Under, Yuksek, Osayi-Samuel, and Egribayat.

Manchester United: Casemiro is a doubt due to an injury. Leny Yoro, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia, Mount, and Collyer are also out.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Djiku, Soyuncu, Becao, Muldur; Amrabat, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; En-Nesyri

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Casemiro; Garnacho, Eriksen, Rashford; Hojlund