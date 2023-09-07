Man United ‘Willing to Consider Any Offer’ For Midfielder, Turkish Giants Interested

Manchester United are facing a race against time to offload Donny van de Beek before the transfer window in Turkey closes on September 15 according to ESPN.

Per the source, United are ‘willing to consider any offer’ for the midfielder as time is running out.

Most major European leagues transfer windows have shut but the Super Lig remains open until 15 September.

The Dutch midfielder has been told by manager Erik ten Hag that he is unlikely to play a role for the club this season.

He has been cut from the 25-man squad for the upcoming Champions League campaign and risks being omitted from the 25-man Premier League squad when it is announced on September 13.

United are willing to consider any offer for Van de Beek, including a loan deal.

The only problem is that Galatasaray have submitted their squad to UEFA for the Champions League and Fenerbahce have also submitted their Conference League squad.

The midfielder would not be able to play in Europe as a result.

Van de Beek still has two years left on his contract at United, but he has endured a difficult spell at the club since joining in 2020.

He has made just 60 appearances in all competitions in three years.

He made 10 appearances under Ten Hag last season, but started only two games in the Premier League.

Van de Beek has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed before the transfer window closes in Turkey.

It is a difficult situation for Van de Beek, who is a talented player but has struggled to get regular playing time at United.

He will be hoping to find a club where he can get the chance to play more football and show his true potential.