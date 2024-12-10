Man Utd Target Osimhen Amidst Struggling Attack

Manchester United, under the management of Ruben Amorim, are facing a challenging period, with their recent defeats highlighting the need for attacking reinforcements.

One player who has caught their eye is Victor Osimhen, the in-form Nigerian striker currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli according to Il Mattino, as reported by Napoli Magazine.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Osimhen’s impressive performances in Turkey have attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

His €75 million release clause makes him an attractive target for clubs with deep pockets.

United’s struggles in front of goal this season have been well-documented, and Osimhen’s proven goal-scoring ability could provide the solution.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in the upcoming transfer window and may make a significant bid for the Nigerian striker.

However, signing Osimhen won’t be easy. Napoli are keen on retaining the player, and other top clubs are also vying for his signature.

In addition to Osimhen, Juventus’s Dusan Vlahovic has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The Serbian striker has been inconsistent this season, but he remains a highly-rated talent.

As United look to strengthen their squad and challenge for major trophies, securing the services of a top-class striker will be crucial.

Additionally Galatasaray don’t want Osimhen to leave in January and he is under loan until the end of the season.

Osimhen has been in great form for the Lions and has 10 goals and five assists in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.