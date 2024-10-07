Manchester United Eyes Benfica Star Kerem Akturkoglu

Manchester United is reportedly considering a €40 million bid for versatile Turkish international Kerem Akturkoglu from SL Benfica according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Akturkoglu has already established himself a star name after a red hot start in Portugal.

The Turkish international has scored four goals and provided two assists in five appearances for Benfica.

His performances have attracted interest from several clubs, including Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their right-wing options and believe Akturkoglu could be a valuable addition to their squad.

While Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho have shown promise, Manchester United has been exploring other options, including Dario Osorio and now Akturkoglu.

Akturkoglu’s versatility and ability to play in multiple positions make him an attractive target for Manchester United.

However, securing his transfer may be challenging, as Benfica signed him this summer and may be reluctant to sell him.

The 25-year-old joined from Galatasaray this summer and is under contract until 2029 so Benfica have a strong bargaining position.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will make a formal bid for Akturkoglu and whether Benfica would be willing to entertain offers for the talented Turkish winger.