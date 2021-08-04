Merih Demiral set to join Serie A side as Cristian Romero replacement

BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 10: Davie Selke of Germany is challenged by Merih Demiral of Turkey during the U21 International Friendly match between U21 Germany and U21 Turkey at Stadion An der Alten Foersterei on November 10, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Juventus defender Merih Demiral will join Serie A side Atalanta on loan as replacement for Cristian Romero who joined Tottenham on a permanent move.

The report is according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Demiral had been linked with several sides this summer including Everton, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

The young defender ended up joining Atalanta on a temporary move but the Italian side do not have a buy clause.

The development keeps Demiral at Juventus while allowing him regular playing time.

Demiral is likely to play first team football for Atalanta this term.

Atalanta sold Romero to Spurs in a deal worth €55m including add-ons.

Should Demiral rediscover his form it gives Juventus options to keep him on long term or sell him for a higher transfer fee next term.

Atalanta will be competing in the Champions League next term after finishing the 2020-21 campaign in

The 23-year-old has 24 international caps for Turkey and was part of the Euro 2020 side this summer.