Merih Demiral set to join Serie A side as Cristian Romero replacement

Juventus defender Merih Demiral will join Serie A side Atalanta on loan as replacement for Cristian Romero who joined Tottenham on a permanent move.

The report is according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Deal completed and confirmed. Merih Demiral will join Atalanta on loan with buy option [NO obligation] from Juventus, agreement reached on personal terms too. 🇹🇷🤝 #Juve No BVB move for Demiral – he will be Cristian Romero replacement at Atalanta [joining Tottenham]. https://t.co/QVw78rmNKq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

Demiral had been linked with several sides this summer including Everton, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

The young defender ended up joining Atalanta on a temporary move but the Italian side do not have a buy clause.

The development keeps Demiral at Juventus while allowing him regular playing time.

Demiral is likely to play first team football for Atalanta this term.

Atalanta sold Romero to Spurs in a deal worth €55m including add-ons.

Should Demiral rediscover his form it gives Juventus options to keep him on long term or sell him for a higher transfer fee next term.

Atalanta will be competing in the Champions League next term after finishing the 2020-21 campaign in

The 23-year-old has 24 international caps for Turkey and was part of the Euro 2020 side this summer.