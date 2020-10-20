Mesut Ozil axed from Arsenal Premier League 25-man squad, could have played last game for Gunners

Mesut Ozil has been left out of the 25-man Arsenal squad list submitted by Mikel Arteta today according to ESPN.

Ozil had already been left out of the 25-man Europa League squad and there were rumors that he would not make the Premier League squad either.

READ: Leipzig vs Basaksehir: Probable Lineups & Preview ahead of Champions League opener

ESPN claim that Ozil has been left out of the 25-man group which will be officially submitted today at 2pm BST.

That could spark the end of Ozil’s Arsenal career.

The only other competition the Gunners will feature in before Christmas is the EFL Cup and as Ozil is not registered in the Premier League squad list he will be unable to play in the cup.

Ozil has not featured for Arsenal since March and has not made an appearance after the return of the coronavirus disruptions.

The 31-year-old does have another 12 months left on his Arsenal contract and earns £350,000-a-week making him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

Ozil has no shortage of interest from Turkey, the middle east and the US but he would have to wait until January at the earliest to find a new club as the summer transfer window has shut.