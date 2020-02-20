Mesut Ozil misses Arsenal trip to Greece for Europa League clash for wife Amine Gulse

Arsenal will be without Mesut Ozil for the Europa League Round of 32 first-leg clash against Olympiacos on Thursday.

Ozil scored his first goal of the season in the 4-0 victory over Newcastle United on Monday but was not part of the Gunners squad that made the trip to Greece.

The playmaker of Turkish origin missed the trip as he went to join his wife former Miss World Turkey 2014 Amine Ozil (Gulse) who will give birth to their first child.

The baby is due any day and Ozil hopes to be by her side at the birth.

Amine was three months pregnant when she was in the car as Ozil and team-mate Sead Kolasinac were targeted by armed robbers in London.

Fortunately, the armed robbers did not injure Amine, Ozil or Kolasinac.

The Bosnia international confronted the thieves and managed to chase them off.

Ozil could therefore potentially miss the Gunners home game against Everton at the Emirates stadium on Sunday.

The 31-year-old does however, hope to make the Toffees game.

Ozil has now missed all four of Arsenal’s away games in the Europa League this term.