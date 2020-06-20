Mesut Ozil returns to Arsenal squad against Brighton but named on bench – Confirmed Lineups

Arsenal take on Brighton at the Amex stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

Mesut Ozil has returned to the squad after being dropped against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The playmaker of Turkish origin will not start against Brighton, he has instead been named on the bench.

Ozil has yet to play since Arsenal returned from the coronavirus break.

The decision to leave the 31-year-old out of the squad against City came as a surprise considering he was not injured.

Arsenal boss Arteta did, however, make it clear that it was a tactical decision and the Ozil is still in his plans.: “What I need from him is what he has given me on the pitch when I have started him in most of the games. That’s all. From that bar up.

“My conversations with Mesut will remain between me and him. What I can tell you is that it was a completely fine, honest and clear conversation. That’s it. He was very well with me. There were no issues at all.

“There’s a lot that’s happened to him in the last few weeks and I have to respect the time for every player. I’m the first one who wants Mesut at the best. I’m going to put him on the pitch when I think he can give his best.”

In other team news, Nicolas Pepe starts for the Gunners, Lacazette has got the nod upfront and Rob Holding will partner Mustafi in defence.

The Brighton squad is as follows: