Mesut Ozil reveals he has no regrets joining Arsenal after sharing photo with Arsene Wenger

Mesut Ozil has struggled for playing time since the return of football following the coronavirus disruptions.

Ozil has not made a single appearance for Arsenal since football returned leading to transfer speculation that he may leave.

Despite his current situation, Ozil made it clear that he has no regrets joining the club and that he would do it all over again given the chance.

The 31-year-old shared a photograph alongside former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger on his seven-year anniversary after joining the club from Real Madrid in 2013.

The playmaker of Turkish origin has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving before the end of his contract.

The 31-year-old has another 12 months remaining on his contract and is the highest-paid player in the squad.

The North London outfit take on Fulham on Saturday 12 September in their first Premier League game of the season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did reveal that he is giving every player a clean slate but he did not include Ozil in the Community Shield squad against Liverpool last weekend.

“I have been really clear that everybody starts from zero,” Arteta said ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield meeting with Premier League champions Liverpool.

“All the time in football, what you did two weeks ago or two years ago doesn’t matter. It is what you are able to contribute to the team now so everybody is going to have the same opportunities.

“They have to show with their performance and attitude that they are better than their team-mates or they are somehow contributing to what we want to achieve this season.”