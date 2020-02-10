Mesut Ozil Sends Message From Arsenal Training Camp In Dubai

Mesut Ozil sent a message on his official social media channels from the Arsenal warm-weather training camp in Dubai that he is “shaping up for the challenges ahead.”

Ozil had a beaming grin in the photograph that accompanied the caption and was wearing very short shorts again.

Those same shorts he wore when showing off Sead Kolasinac’s guns.

The north London outfit do have quite a challenge ahead. They are currently 10th in the Premier League 10 points off 4th placed Chelsea.

The Gunners are however, in the Europa League and could mark a return to the Champions League should they win the European competition.

Ozil looks in a great place after facing criticism at the start of the season and struggling for playing time under Unai Emery.

Additionally, Ozil has had to deal with an attempted robbery on himself and Kolasinac while they were out with their wives, and death threats made outside his home to security guards protecting his property.

Ozil was given a fresh start under recently appointed manager Mikel Arteta but despite improving his performances he has just one assist and zero goals in the Premier League this season.