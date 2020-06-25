Mesut Ozil sends message to fans ahead of Arsenal clash against Southampton

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil sent a message to fans on his official Instagram account ahead of the Premier League clash against Southampton at the St Mary’s stadium on Thursday.
Ozil has yet to play a single minute of first-team football since the league returned following the coronavirus disruptions.
The playmaker of Turkish origin is not injured but has yet to make an appearance.
He was not included in the squad in the 3-1 defeat to Man City and was an unused substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton over the weekend.
Mikel Arteta’s decision to leave Ozil out has divided opinion but the 31-year-old has urged his followers to ‘stay positive in this situation’ and that he hopes the Gunners get back to winning ways.
Ozil shared a photograph from training on his official Instagram account alongside the message.
The North London outfit head into the Southampton clash in 11th place, on 40 points after 30 games.
A victory would move them into 9th place but a victory for the Saints would see them join Arsenal on 40 points.