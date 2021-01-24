Mesut Ozil shares 5-page Arsenal farewell message after completing move to Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil completed his move from Arsenal to Fenerbahce today.

Ozil shared a five-page farewell message to the North London club on his official Twitter account after finalizing his transfer.

The 32-year-old reminisced about his time at Arsenal and ending the trophy drought.

And it continued by expressing his gratitude to the fans and revealing how tough the last few months have been after he was dropped from the squad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not register Ozil for the Premier League or Europa League squads.

He had not played a single game for the Gunners since March.

Ozil wrapped things up by making it clear this is not a ‘goodbye forever’ and ended with his famous phrase ‘Ya Gunners Ya’.

And this is how Arsenal bid farewell to Ozil.

🔴 254 appearances

⚽️ 44 goals

🅰️ 71 assists Wishing you all the best at @Fenerbahce, Mesut 👊 pic.twitter.com/kq9XdojdXl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 24, 2021

Ozil had his medical today ahead of completing his move to Fenerbahce.

Yeni transferimiz Mesut Özil, @AcibademSaglik Altunizade Hastanesi'nde sağlık kontrolünden geçti. pic.twitter.com/iJ6zXSp3XG — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 24, 2021

The Super Lig giants announced the transfer with a transfer unveiling video shared on their official social media networks.

Fenerbahce face Kayserispor tomorrow in the Super Lig. Ozil may not be registered and match fit in time to make his debut but he should be available for the Rizespor clash on 30 January at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.