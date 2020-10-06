Mikel Arteta faces tough decision over Mesut Ozil ahead of Arsenal 25-man Premier League squad submission

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a tough decision over his 25-man Premier League squad submission.

The Gunners signed Thomas Partey on deadline day meaning the North London outfit have 19 non-homegrown players – two more than they are permitted.

The Premier League rules state that all clubs have to submit their 25-man squad by October 20.

The list must include a maximum of 17 and a minimum of eight non-homegrown players.

The Gunners can technically still sell senior non-homegrown squad members to lower divisions in England until October 16.

If they don’t Arteta will have to axe two first-team non-homegrown players from the squad.

Goal claim it could be Ozil that gets axed but with eight centre-backs in the team Sokratis, Mustafi, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are also in danger of losing their place.

If Arteta did drop Ozil it would be an expensive decision as the playmaker of Turkish origin earns £350,000-a-week and is under contract until next June.

Arsenal also must submit their squad list for the Europa League group stage by October 6. Arteta’s decision to include or omit Ozil could indicate what he does with his Premier League selection.

Ozil has not featured for Arsenal since football restarted in June following the coronavirus disruptions.