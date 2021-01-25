‘Mr Assist’ – Arsenal star sends message to Mesut Ozil after leaving club for Fenerbahce

By
Emre Sarigul
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Amin Younes of Napoli battles for the ball with Mohamed Elneny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final First Leg match between Arsenal and S.S.C. Napoli at Emirates Stadium on April 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Mesut Ozil completed his move from Arsenal to Fenerbahce on Sunday ending a 7.5-year stint at the North London outfit.

Alexandre Lacazette was among several Arsenal players who bid farewell to their former teammate.

READ: Mesut Ozil shares 5-page Arsenal farewell message after completing move to Fenerbahce

Lacazette sent out a message on the social media network Twitter calling Ozil ‘Mr Assist’ and revealed that it was a pleasure to play alongside the playmaker.

The France international wished Ozil all the best at his new club.

Ozil reacted to the tweet with the following message.

Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin and Mohammed Elneny were among other former Arsenal teammates who wished Ozil all the best at Fenerbahce.

Mustafi called Ozil the ‘Assist King’,

Ozil underwent his Fenerbahce medical yesterday and took part in his first solo training session at his new club.

Ozil has not been included in the matchday squad for the Yellow Canaries game against Kayserispor tonight.

The 32-year-old could end up making his debut against Rizespor on Saturday 30 January or the following game versus Hatayspor on 2 February.