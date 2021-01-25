‘Mr Assist’ – Arsenal star sends message to Mesut Ozil after leaving club for Fenerbahce

Mesut Ozil completed his move from Arsenal to Fenerbahce on Sunday ending a 7.5-year stint at the North London outfit.

Alexandre Lacazette was among several Arsenal players who bid farewell to their former teammate.

Lacazette sent out a message on the social media network Twitter calling Ozil ‘Mr Assist’ and revealed that it was a pleasure to play alongside the playmaker.

The France international wished Ozil all the best at his new club.

Mr Assist, it’s been a pleasure to play with you and especially to score your last assist at Arsenal. Good luck at your new club, they’re lucky to have a No10 like you ♣️〽️❤️ #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/SUlRtgZ4Zo — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) January 24, 2021

Ozil reacted to the tweet with the following message.

Thanks Bro🙌🏼All the best for u as well!❤️@LacazetteAlex https://t.co/BH8uomE7fl — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 25, 2021

Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin and Mohammed Elneny were among other former Arsenal teammates who wished Ozil all the best at Fenerbahce.

Mustafi called Ozil the ‘Assist King’,

Thank you my brother! 🤲🏼 Take care and all the best to you and your family! ❤️👐🏼❤️ @MustafiOfficial https://t.co/fkkM1LQni7 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 25, 2021

Thanks @HectorBellerin! ❤️🙏🏼 Take care & stay safe my friend! https://t.co/PNPwmDAg7c — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 25, 2021

Thanks for this great assist my brother😁 I'll miss you …❤️ @ElNennY https://t.co/jUCyS2tSgf — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 25, 2021

Ozil underwent his Fenerbahce medical yesterday and took part in his first solo training session at his new club.

Ozil has not been included in the matchday squad for the Yellow Canaries game against Kayserispor tonight.

The 32-year-old could end up making his debut against Rizespor on Saturday 30 January or the following game versus Hatayspor on 2 February.