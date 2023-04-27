Newcastle & Arsenal could sign Turkish wonderkid target for just €5m due to clause

Newcastle United have been closely linked with Fenerbahce star Arda Guler in the Turkish media recently.

A Spor reported that Newcastle sent scouts to the Fenerbahce clash against Istanbulspor.

Guler excelled again in the 3-3 draw, scoring a brace for the Yellow Canaries and now has six goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

Turkish-Football also recently reported that Arsenal are also interested in the 17-year-old wonderkid.

Haber7 gave a transfer update regarding Guler underlining that if he does not play the final seven games of the season he could be available for just €5m.

There is a clause in Guler’s contract that could see him leave Fenerbahce for just €5m if he does not play 1500 minutes of football this season.

Guler will have to play 90 minutes in the final seven games of the season – two Turkish Cup games and the remaining five Super Lig games to reach his quota.

The report went onto divulge further details from his contract revealing that if the rising star does play over 1500 minutes his release clause will rise to €20m this summer, €25m the following season and €30m the season after.

Napoli, AC Milan, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal are all interested according to the report.