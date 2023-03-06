Newcastle & Brighton scouts left impressed with €25m rated Turkish full-back

Newcastle United and Brighton sent scouts to the Fenerbahce match against Kayserispor on Saturday in the Super Lig according to Takvim.

Per the source, the scouts were left impressed by the full-backs performance giving him a glowing report.

Kadioglu ended up scoring the winning goal in the 2-1 victory with a long-range screamer from outside the box.

The report claims that Kadioglu has started attracted interest from other clubs as well but the two Premier League sides in mention have been the most keen actually sending scouts to monitor the rising star live.

Kadioglu is under contract until 2026 but the growing interest has forced Fenerbahce into setting a €25m asking price for the Turkey international.

Fenerbahce stand to make a major profit on Kadioglu if they do sell him for their asking price this summer. The 23-year-old joined Fenerbahce on a €1.4m move from NEC Nijmegen in 2018.

Kadioglu initially struggling to settle in Kadioglu has managed to find his form this season under the stewardship of Jorge Jesus.

He was converted to a full-back where he has excelled, the versatile right-back can also play on the left, as a wing back and in midfield.

Kadioglu has established himself as a star player for Fenerbahce who are involved in a tight title race with Galatasaray and have booked a place in the Europa League Round of 16.